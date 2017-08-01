Vice TV transitions fully transitions to Amagi Cloud for EMEA and APAC regions

Vice TV has transitioned all its broadcast on to Amagi, a supplier of cloud-based technology for broadcast and streaming TV.

The Vice Media Group has transitioned its UK and French channels to Amagi’s fully virtual cloud playout platform. All international services of Vice TV channels covering APAC and EMEA are now fully managed by Amagi.

Tim Bertioli, SVP, global media operations Vice Media Group said: “Amagi has been a great partner as we have pioneered adoption of cloud based services to augment our international distribution. The fully virtual playout deployment for our UK and France services, marks a natural transition as we continue to improve efficiencies in our operations.”

For Vice TV, Amagi deployed Cloudport, a cloud-based channel playout platform that offers broadcast-grade quality.

Using Amagi cloud platform built on AWS public cloud infrastructure, Vice TV was able to deliver seven channels globally, expanding on its existing channel bouquet for the regions.

Cloudport-powered linear channel creation enabled Vice TV to offer a rich viewing experience for the users with advanced dynamic graphics.

Overall, Amagi manages in excess of 350+ channels, with deployments in more than 40 countries.

Amagi clients include A+E Networks UK, Curiosity Stream, Discovery, Fox Networks, MGM, NBCUniversal, People TV, Tegna, and Warner Media, among others.