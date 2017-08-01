Breaking: NAB 2021 postponed to October

The NAB Show 2021, which was initially scheduled for April 11-14, 2021, has been rescheduled to take place further in the year in October.

The announcement came from the the National Association of Broadcasters president and CEO Gordon Smith, who issued a letter outlining its 2021 plans.

"...we have witnessed growing concern and uncertainty over what the next six months will bring; enough that there appears to be a good deal of reluctance around participating in large events in the first half of next year. The pandemic remains a significant threat and the evidence suggests it will be well into next year before it could be under control in the U.S. We also have our own concerns around being able to deliver the type of event in April that will not only drive results, but one that can be produced safely for all involved and without significant limitations on the experience," Smith said in his address.

The show will now be held from October 9-13 at the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

Moving NAB Show to October means the organisers are looking for alternative 2021 dates for the NAB Show New York, which is usually held in October.

"With a new date set for the 2021 NAB Show we are looking at the entirety of the calendar next year with fresh eyes. We plan to continue bringing the industry together in a number of ways. In the short-term, we are excited about the online events planned for next month – the Radio Show (October 5–9) and NAB’s Sales and Management Television Exchange (October 14–15). These signature events, combined with our virtual NAB Show New York (October 19–29), offer dynamic content and engagement opportunities all month long to bring the industry together to restart, reengage and refocus," Smith added.

The U.S. continues to remain the worst affected country with more than 6 million reported cases of Covid-19 period.

Several major sporting events and trade shows have been cancelled or postponed as a result.



Earlier this year NAB 2020, which was scheduled to be held from April 18, was suspended a month prior to the start date after the coronavirus was declared a worldwide pandemic.

A month later, the organisers of IBC decided to pull the plug on its September slated show citing the rising number of cases in Europe and globally.

CABSAT 2020 is also set to be held virtually in November instead of the show progressing physically in October.