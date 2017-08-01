DHD mixers receive new features through firmware upgrades

DHD Audio has announced a major firmware update across its range of broadcast audio mixing consoles, routers and control interfaces.

New functions have been integrated to make operation easier, faster and more flexible. Also being introduced are flat table mount versions of the RX2 and SX2 mixers.

Christoph Gottert, international sales manager, DHD said: "Our latest firmware additions expand the capabilities of version 9.1 which we announced in Q1. That update included support for Unicode character sets such as Chinese, Russian, Japanese and Korean, Snapshots App and Labels App, enhanced log-in, hot configuration and refinements to the DHD REST API. We are now introducing two additional web apps, Assist App and System App, plus an advanced SNMP interface."