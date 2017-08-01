Pure Storage unveils second gen FlashArray//C

The only all-QLC storage array, FlashArray//C is built on Pure’s DirectFlash technology and Purity software platform to deliver enterprise-grade performance and features cost-effectively, marking another step towards realising Pure’s vision of bringing flash mainstream for any use case through its entire portfolio of products and solutions.

With the second generation of FlashArray//C, Pure is extending its QLC advantage by delivering the first and only enterprise-grade all-QLC flash array – transforming raw QLC into a high-endurance medium while delivering new cost economics that are 30% less than similarly sized hybrid storage arrays on the market today.

FlashArray//C is available with 24.7TB and, the industry’s largest, 49TB QLC DirectFlash modules providing the lowest possible total cost of ownership.

Modern business requires fast access to all data whether it's mission critical or capacity-oriented workloads and applications. Pure’s FlashArray portfolio greatly simplifies and streamlines IT operations by enabling customers to house all their data on one agile data services platform – with FlashArray//C for their capacity-oriented workloads and FlashArray//X for performance-intensive workloads, and in the cloud with Cloud Block Store.

Common data services across the FlashArray platform make it fast and easy to access, manage, and secure data across multiple workloads, geographies, and clouds. By federating data from high-capacity use cases (i.e. backup stores and workload consolidation) and high-performance use cases (i.e. cloud-native databases) in one place, organizations can derive business value by applying powerful analytics across their platform, with common APIs, monitoring, and world class support.

Scott Baker, VP of product marketing, FlashArray, Pure Storage said: “Delivering a cost-effective, high-capacity solution solves an even bigger problem for customers – removing the complexity from enterprise storage by providing a complete platform, one that addresses all their data storage requirements."

FlashArray//C is one of the fastest-growing products in Pure’s portfolio.

It enables customers to consolidate workloads and simplify storage with consistent, cost-competitive all-flash performance.