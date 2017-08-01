Cloud Box launch new Security Practice solution

With the large-scale increase and emphasis on digital transformation in the post-pandemic workplace, threat, risk, and vulnerability levels have also increased across enterprises.

CBT has adopted a holistic approach in offering its cyber security services and believes this is a business enabler for enterprises in the region that are tackling transformation technologies in the new normal.

Ranjith Kaippada, managing director at Cloud Box Technologies said: "The three steps include detecting and identifying system and network vulnerabilities and risks; protecting people, processes and technologies and responding to events and incidents; and recovering data and information and monitoring cyber security incidents in real time.

"It is essential and vital that we have this framework in place. The solutions that we design, deploy and implement at customer sites are prone to threats and can be compromised at any time. Usually end user networks are not secure and have less than the desired requirements in place. It is our responsibility to secure customer assets wherever we have deployed our solutions. That is why we have added a cyber security framework in our portfolio wherever we are offering technologies and solutions."

The additional cyber security services offered by CBT is being delivered by a team managed by Rohit Bhargav and Saddiq Ameen.

Bhargav, practice head - cloud and security at CBT, has an international networking and systems engineering background of over 15 years. He previously worked at Dimension Data, Chatsworth Products (CPI) and Huawei.

Ameen is a senior cyber security professional specialising in security engineering, risk management and security monitoring, with over ten years of experience in the region. He previously worked at CyberSafe, Paramount Computer Systems, and Ingram Micro.

Other than cyber security, the portfolio of services from Cloud Box Technologies includes cabling and cabling accessories, CCTV and physical security, datacentre services, network IT infrastructure, Microsoft and Oracle product offering, hyperconverged and VDI solutions, server and storage, and cloud solution and services.