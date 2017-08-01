Leader test instruments used in UEFA Europa League final OB

TVN, one of Europe's top-performing providers of mobile television services, chose three Leader LV5600 waveform monitors as the reference test instruments for its coverage of the UEFA Europe League Final on August 21st at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne.

Integrated into TVN's UE6 4K HDR OB truck, they were used to match incoming video feeds. Held behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the match was won 3-2 by Sevilla playing Inter Milan.

The final was broadcast in simultaneous UHD HDR and HD-SDI feeds from a single production platform. Audio was captured in full 5.1+2 Dolby E comprising a 5.1 channel programme and a two-channel secondary audio programme. The Dolby E multichannel audio mix was made available to accompany all the feeds.

"We fielded 29 cameras to cover the match," comments TVN MOBILE PRODUCTION's Head of Production Wolfgang Peiss. "They included an aerial camera system, our Live-Copter drone, two hi-mo and four slo-mo cameras, two pole cameras, plus a high speed miniature camera mounted on a remotely controlled arm behind each goal. The Leader instruments allowed us to achieve and sustain conformity between each channel and to accommodate changes in lighting level and chroma shading. This kind of matching is a fine art which viewers are quite unconscious of unless you get it wrong. The LV5600 instruments have been working well in our UE6 truck for nearly a year now. Our production staff find them accurate, robust and easy to operate. Their operator-configurable front-panel monitor is especially useful as it allows critical parameters to be viewed simultaneously for fast comparison. We also have the option of displaying the rasterising output on the monitor wall in each of the relevant production galleries, for shared access."

"TVN has long been a preferred production partner of broadcasters and programme suppliers, thanks to the proven experience of its crews and its excellent choice of equipment," adds Kevin Salvidge, European Regional Development Manager, Leader Europe. "Broadcasters and supporting service providers around the world have confirmed the LV5600 as the de-facto standard reference test instrument for 4K HDR and HD HDR. Precise signal monitoring at the point of capture and throughout the production chain ensure that the tremendous realism these formats can achieve are delivered right through to the viewing public. The ability to handle SDI and IP in one instrument also makes the LV5600 and the LV7600 equivalent rasterizer truly future-proof."

Leader's LV5600 is a mains-powered SDI/IP waveform monitor in a half-rack width 3U desktop chassis with a touchscreen front panel display. It provides all the facilities needed to monitor UHD/HD/SD SDI as well as video-over-IP signals seamlessly in a hybrid operating environment. Engineering-related features include test pattern generation, eye pattern display, closed-caption monitoring, CIE colour chart, high dynamic range measurement, focus assist, customisable screen layout, tally interface, 4K/UHD operation, 10G IP input and 12G-SDI interfaces. SMPTE 2022-6, SMPTE 2022-7 and SMPTE 2110 protocols are all supported. The LV5600 also incorporates Leader's intuitive Cinezone and Cinelite which are familiar to many content production staff.The LV7600 rasterising waveform monitor offers the same capabilities as the LV5600 but in a low-profile 19 inch 1U form-factor for easy rack or desk mounting.A recently announced option, the LV5600-SER06/LV7600-SER06 is a 25 GbE single-mode video-over-IP / multi-mode fibre IP interface which provides full conformance with the SMPTE ST 2110 standard for transmitting 4K content in a non-compressed format via Ethernet at up to 25 gigabits per second. Also new for these instruments, option LV5600-SER32/LV7600-SER32 is an IP test pattern generator which can produce HD and 3840 × 2160 UHD test signals for delivery via SMPTE ST 2110-20 / 30/31/40 IP. IP channel stress testing can be performed by adding jitter and errors to IP packets. A network synchronisation mode allows PTP-synchronised video and audio test signals to be generated.