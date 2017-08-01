Autoscript launches wireless teleprompting scroll control

Autoscript, the world’s leading teleprompting company, today announced the WC-IP wireless teleprompting scroll control — a significant new upgrade of the company’s first-generation wireless scroller.

With powerful features for reliability and ease of operation, the WC-IP is designed to empower on-air talent in a live news broadcast to scroll a prompting script themselves from anywhere in the studio.

Designed for use in busy studios of all sizes, the WC-IP offers a compact, ergonomic design that sits discretely in the palm of the talent’s hand, with a forward/reverse joystick that enables intuitive scrolling of the text. The controller features three story navigation buttons and two programmable function buttons that give talent even more control options. All buttons are managed within Autoscript’s WinPlus-IP teleprompting software and can be enabled, disabled, or assigned as required.

The WC-IP can be quickly configured and paired with Autoscript’s WB-IP base station within WinPlus-IP, which also provides connection status and monitoring for the control’s integrated, long-life battery. The control features a discreet LED status display for the battery, which can be easily recharged using a standard USB-C cable. Each WC-IP connects with a single WB-IP base station and will maintain connection over a distance of up to 100 meters/300 feet, ensuring that even the largest productions and the most mobile on-screen talent enjoy uninterrupted and smooth scrolling of the prompter script at all times.

“With its field-tested and extensive range of operation, our new WC-IP control is suitable for productions of any size,” said Robin Brown, product manager at Autoscript. “The fully featured bespoke design mirrors the functionality of our popular desktop scroll control, giving on-air talent the reliability and ease of operation they need for a smooth and stress-free broadcast.”