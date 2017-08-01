Sony announces new FX6 cinema camera for late 2020

Published: 2 September 2020 - 3:03 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Sony has launched Cinema Line, a series of new camera products for content creators.

Existing products in the Sony range will form part of the Cinema Line including Venice and FX9.

A new addition to the series is set to join the two cameras at the end of 2020, when Sony releases the FX6 camera.

Meanwhile, a mark III iteration of the FX9 is set to be on the cards in 2021. Sony hasn’t committed to a launch date yet.

However, Sony has revealed that the FX9 III will have S700PTP allowing remote control of Sony’s camera, a Center Scan mode for Super 16mm lens and B4 lens support with its adaptor as well as other features.

Meanwhile, Sony has revealed that as of November 2020 the Venice is set to receive a fresh dose of features.


