Telstra to standarise of Zixi platform for global live video distribution

Broadcast
News
Published: 2 September 2020 - 12:24 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Zixi, a developer of live broadcast-quality video over any-IP, has partnered with Telstra Broadcast Services.

As part of the partnership Telstra and the Zixi ZEN Master control plane have aligned to provide stable, secure and cost-effective distribution of high-quality video content over IP to Telstra’s customers and partners worldwide as part of its Telstra Global Media Network (GMN).

The Telstra Global Media Network is a purpose-built video contribution and distribution network integrating underlying media fibre networks, satellite capabilities and partnerships connecting 2500+ OnNet endpoints.

This purpose-built video contribution and distribution network supports permanent and occasional use services on a consumption-based business model for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint across traditional broadcast, data, IP video standards and cloud connectivity.

The addition of Zixi’s ZEN Master within the Telstra GMN connects on-network media rights holders to off-network media buyers by transporting high-quality linear video using cloud infrastructure in a highly secure manner via content networks. This new integrated service expands the Telstra GMN to broadcasters in locations where fiber or satellite is not available for news and entertainment broadcasters, sports leagues and Esports organizations.

The Zixi software-defined video platform accepts 17 industry protocols and containers including Zixi, NDI, RIST, SRT, TCP BBR, Multipath TCP and WebRTC among others.

Zixi’s platform and protocol utilizes patent pending sequenced hitless and bonded hitless failover over mixed IP networks such as internet, fiber, satellite and cellular. The powerful ZEN Master control plane enables users to manage large-scale configurations to orchestrate, analyze, monitor, alert and report on live video streams and devices across the Zixi Enabled Network of customers, integrated devices and platforms and service providers standardized on Zixi.

“By standardizing on Zixi, Telstra can now offer broadcast quality to any location with reliable internet connectivity in a flexible, economical and easy-to-use option,” said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. “Together we enable global media companies to source and distribute 24/7 live and live linear channels and events securely and at scale.”
