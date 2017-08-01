Bluefish444 adds Kronos K8 support for Adobe CC

Broadcast
News
Published: 20 September 2020 - 11:44 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Bluefish444, manufacturer of the professional video industry’s highest-quality uncompressed 4K SDI, ASI, Video Over IP HDMI I/O cards and mini converters, announces support for its Kronos K8 multi-channel 4K/UHD SDI card with Adobe Creative Cloud applications via the latest Bluefish Windows 2020.14.1 installer package.

Bluefish’s K8 video I/O card and the Epoch range are now fully supported within the latest versions of Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Adobe Audition, Character Animator and Prelude - all part of Adobe Creative Cloud - giving production and post-production professionals access to the highest quality SDI capture and playback support.

With K8, editors using Premiere Pro are able to playback multiple channels of 4K/UHD SDI from their timeline using Bluefish’s proprietary 12-bit processing engine for maximum quality. The 2020.14.1 update also expands support for Epoch cards to the latest versions of Adobe Creative Cloud applications. Both K8 and Epoch cards have full support for High Frame Rate and HDR workflows, and SDI capture from Premiere Pro.

“Editors, artists, and content creators who use Adobe applications like Premiere Pro and After Effects need seamless workflows,” said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe video. “Bluefish444 gives production and post-production professionals access to high-quality SDI capture and playback support – making the entire process easier, so they can focus on their creative output.”

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

