Latest issue of Digital Studio out now

Broadcast
News
Published: 20 September 2020 - 2:11 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

The September-November 2020 issue of Digital Studio Middle East is out now.

Clcik here to read the digital edition of the magazine.

On this quarterly issue of the magazine we have interviewed renowned Egyptian film perssonality Karim Kassem for the cover feature.

Kassem discusses his role in the Arabic adaption of Suits and his debut behind the camera.

Email loreta.regencia@itp.com if you wish to get in touch with our circlation team to check if you qualify for a free annual subscription.

You can also subscribe to our free e-newsletters - check our homepage on www.digitalstudiome.com.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Opec must continue working with its non-Opec allies to overcome downturn, says MEED
    Meet the team: Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai
      Hitachi ABB Power Grids launches open and scalable ecosystem for digitalisation of transformers
        Job opening: Atlantis, The Palm Dubai posts trio of directorial job openings
          Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek appoints executive assistant manager

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge