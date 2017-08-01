StarzPlay signs agreement with Apple TV for MENA

StarzPlay features thousands of premium titles, such as original hit shows like Baghdad Central, Power, Outlander and Spartacus, and much-loved classic shows like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The Office and Grey’s Anatomy, plus the biggest Hollywood and Arabic content.

Beginning today, customers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt can sign up for a seven-day free trial and subscribe directly to StarzPlay on the Apple TV app for $11 per month.

Subscribers through Apple TV channels can watch online on demand or enjoy offline downloads of their favorite shows on the Apple TV app.

With Family Sharing, up to six friends or family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.

Danny Bates, CCO and Co-founder at StarzPlay, said: “Online streaming in the region is growing faster than ever. As the region’s leading video streaming service, we constantly look for innovative avenues to offer quality content to hungry audiences. Offering StarzPlay through Apple TV channels will open up a whole new customer base and further drive the growth of the video streaming market in MENA. We are proud to be the first major content partner for Apple TV channels in the MENA region and look forward to unveiling more compelling content on the platform.”