StarzPlay signs agreement with Apple TV for MENA

Broadcast
News
Published: 22 September 2020 - 12:55 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
StarzPlay has now been made available to Apple TV users on all iOS devices, and select Samsung and LG smart TVs.

StarzPlay features thousands of premium titles, such as original hit shows like Baghdad Central, Power, Outlander and Spartacus, and much-loved classic shows like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The Office and Grey’s Anatomy, plus the biggest Hollywood and Arabic content.

Beginning today, customers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt can sign up for a seven-day free trial and subscribe directly to StarzPlay on the Apple TV app for $11 per month.

Subscribers through Apple TV channels can watch online on demand or enjoy offline downloads of their favorite shows on the Apple TV app.

With Family Sharing, up to six friends or family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.

Danny Bates, CCO and Co-founder at StarzPlay, said: “Online streaming in the region is growing faster than ever. As the region’s leading video streaming service, we constantly look for innovative avenues to offer quality content to hungry audiences. Offering StarzPlay through Apple TV channels will open up a whole new customer base and further drive the growth of the video streaming market in MENA. We are proud to be the first major content partner for Apple TV channels in the MENA region and look forward to unveiling more compelling content on the platform.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Aldar appoints area GM for Yas Plaza Hotels in Abu Dhabi
    Amazone.ae launches automatic delivery option
      WATCH: Logipoint accelerates investment plans amid pandemic
        The GM Debate 2020 powered by Hotelier Middle East starts today
          BASF plans to cut 2,000 jobs worldwide by end of 2022 from business services unit

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge