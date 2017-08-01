IBC Showcase continues after successful launch week

IBC Showcase supported over 1,000 exhibitors and brought 20,000 attendees to virtual sessions in its inaugural week .

The virtual event ran from September 8th – 11th 2020 and directly generated over 8,000 leads through a series of live exhibitor presentations and workflow tours, a statement from the organisers claimed.

Visitors joined from 120 countries, including almost a third (31%) at C-suite, VP, EVP, Director level and above. IBC launched the Showcase as part of its ongoing commitment to connecting the industry and driving sales leads, innovation and collaboration. IBC also reveals that bookings for IBC 2021 are in line with the same point in previous years, with 50% of space expected to be reserved by the end of September.

Michael Crimp, chief executive of IBC said: “IBC was created to help the industry connect, collaborate, share ideas and drive sales. This is at the heart of our continuing commitment to the industry, now delivered through a hybrid of live and virtual events.

“We will continue to evolve our virtual offering and I am excited that IBC Showcase will be an ongoing platform, building on the success of the opening week.”

IBC Showcase will offer a combination of live sessions and on-demand content throughout 2020. Continuing under the theme of “Empowering Content Everywhere”, the next three sessions will run on 8th, 15th and 22nd October, bringing together leading innovators including Comcast, Fastly, Gracenote and Vast Data. The sessions will deliver insight and debate on key industry topics and trends, providing the impetus for deeper conversations between vendors and customers.

IBC Showcase saw eight, fast-track proof-of-concept R&D projects being unveiled.

The IBC2020 Accelerators programme brought together 62 organisations to collaborate on many of the hottest business and technology opportunities. The results included a live 5G remote production, an interactive live music talent show, AI-assisted shot list creation and streamlined animation production.