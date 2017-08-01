Palo Alto introduces 'next-gen' SD-WAN solution

Broadcast
News
Published: 23 September 2020 - 5:36 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Palo Alto Networks has launched the SD-WAN solution enabling the secure cloud-delivered branch and simplified network operations, an industry-first the company claims.

As SD-WAN has become the primary WAN architecture, organisations are said to have demanded solutions that deliver a better user experience while being simpler to deploy and manage.

Palo Alto Networks SD-WAN takes an entirely new approach, with a solution that has app defined, autonomous and cloud-delivered solution.

The 'app defined' feature provides application layer visibility enabling network teams to create app-based policies and deliver SLAs for all apps, improving the end-user experience. Thanks to automated operations and problem avoidance using machine learning and data science, eliminating up to 99% of WAN and application access trouble tickets. Finally, enabling all branch services to be delivered from the cloud, including networking and security, simplifying WAN management and enabling branches to be rolled out in minutes instead of months.

Palo Alto Network’s approach to SD-WAN can help organisations deliver a return on investment (ROI) of 243%, according to Forrester Consulting.

Kumar Ramachandran, SVP of product management for firewall as a platform at Palo Alto Networks said: “With cloud and multi-cloud adoption on the rise, end user applications like videoconferencing and office productivity solutions are increasingly delivered as cloud services. Legacy WAN architectures have severe limitations, especially when organisations migrate to the cloud. First-generation SD-WAN falls significantly short in changing the economics of branch WAN infrastructure and services.

“Enterprises are now demanding an autonomous SD-WAN solution that eliminates the need for manual operational tasks. Enterprises also need a cloud-delivered model for security and other branch services to gain cloud-scale economics. CloudGenix SD-WAN is the industry’s first next-generation SD-WAN solution that is app-defined, autonomous and cloud-delivered. With powerful ML-based capabilities, we deliver dramatic reductions in “day two” operational costs. A customer recently told us they reduced their WAN costs by 82%.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Multi-sensory immersive arts space to open at Souk Madinat Jumeirah
    Energy transition could push oil majors to sell or swap oil and gas assets of more than $100 billion
      Bee’ah’s next generation disinfection pods will be at the entrance of the Commercial Interior Design Awards
        JA Oasis Beach Tower Dubai’s Phoenicia to host charity dinner
          Anantara sales head climbs ranks to cluster DOSM in Oman

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge