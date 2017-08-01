Palo Alto introduces 'next-gen' SD-WAN solution

As SD-WAN has become the primary WAN architecture, organisations are said to have demanded solutions that deliver a better user experience while being simpler to deploy and manage.

Palo Alto Networks SD-WAN takes an entirely new approach, with a solution that has app defined, autonomous and cloud-delivered solution.

The 'app defined' feature provides application layer visibility enabling network teams to create app-based policies and deliver SLAs for all apps, improving the end-user experience. Thanks to automated operations and problem avoidance using machine learning and data science, eliminating up to 99% of WAN and application access trouble tickets. Finally, enabling all branch services to be delivered from the cloud, including networking and security, simplifying WAN management and enabling branches to be rolled out in minutes instead of months.

Palo Alto Network’s approach to SD-WAN can help organisations deliver a return on investment (ROI) of 243%, according to Forrester Consulting.

Kumar Ramachandran, SVP of product management for firewall as a platform at Palo Alto Networks said: “With cloud and multi-cloud adoption on the rise, end user applications like videoconferencing and office productivity solutions are increasingly delivered as cloud services. Legacy WAN architectures have severe limitations, especially when organisations migrate to the cloud. First-generation SD-WAN falls significantly short in changing the economics of branch WAN infrastructure and services.

“Enterprises are now demanding an autonomous SD-WAN solution that eliminates the need for manual operational tasks. Enterprises also need a cloud-delivered model for security and other branch services to gain cloud-scale economics. CloudGenix SD-WAN is the industry’s first next-generation SD-WAN solution that is app-defined, autonomous and cloud-delivered. With powerful ML-based capabilities, we deliver dramatic reductions in “day two” operational costs. A customer recently told us they reduced their WAN costs by 82%.”