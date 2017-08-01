UAE production houses prioritising digital platforms over linear

Published: 24 September 2020 - 9:46 a.m.
A change in viewership habits has led to more people favouring OTT platforms over linear networks.

Traditional players such as MBC and Abu Dhabi TV are also getting in to digital transformation.

Khulud Abu Homos, CEO, Art Format Lab – a prominent UAE-based production company – gives an assessment of the trend.

“The future of content is going to be digital, when we start production it’s our priority to keep digital platforms in mind,” Homos says.

READ: Exclusive feature with Khulud Abu Homos and Art Format Lab's up-to-date production slate

This has led to Art Format Lab prioritising shorter formats ideally suited for OTTs. This means producing two seasons of the same show simultaneously that can be used on OTT platforms and linear networks.

“Traditional TV is evolving to catch up to OTTs but the change isn’t happening the other way around. Today linear TV stations are asking for 13 episode series, or even 8 episodes. For instance, we developed a 7-episode series called The Hackers keeping certain OTTs in mind. But when we talked to linear stations, they were quite interested in the show as well,” Homos says.

