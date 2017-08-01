WD launches new AI-powered storage solutions for video recording systems

Western Digital has expanded its family of WD Purple storage solutions, including the industry’s highest capacity 18TB surveillance HDD for DVRs, NVRs and analytics appliances, and the 1TB WD Purple SC QD101 microSD card for AI-enabled cameras.

All WD Purple drives are optimised to help reduce frame loss and pixelation, improve overall video playback and enhance streaming for 24x7 workloads – from ingest to backup and long-term storage – as the industry broadens the use of deep learning and analytics.

From commercial buildings to municipalities, businesses are accelerating adoption of AI and deep learning to enable automation and better efficiencies that ultimately help create a safer and better experience for employees, customers and communities.

Deep learning algorithms, hungry for data generated by IoT and edge ecosystems, demand higher resolution for better accuracy, increasing the need for storage capacity in cameras and NVRs.

In its recent report, Video Surveillance & Analytics Intelligence Service, July 2020, Omdia states that shipments of cameras enabled with deep learning algorithms will continue growing at a five-year (2019-2024) CAGR of 67%, and NVRs enabled with deep-learning analytics will grow at 37%. Meanwhile, video analytics appliances shipments are expected to grow at 43%. In addition, a 2020 Western Digital-commissioned survey of North American security system integration companies found that 76%of them see video analytics and AI as playing an ever-increasing role in their deployments.

The WD Purple 18TB HDD will be available in October 2020, and the WD Purple SC QD101 1TB microSD card is expected to be available in November 2020.