How to set-up a podcast studio and what equipment is needed?

Broadcast
News
Published: 25 September 2020 - 9:36 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Despite the simplicity of producing podcasts, the equipment that a dedicated network such as Finyal Media requires to run is quite exhaustive.

Leila Hamadeh, co-founder Finyal Media gives a rundown of all equipment Finyal uses to produce its content. “The audio equipment we use is slightly different from what you would expect in a standard podcast studio. For our fiction content, we use studio quality microphones, such as the Neumann TLM103 and U87 for dialogue. For interview style content, we use Shure SM7B microphones, which are synonymous with good quality podcasting.”

RELATED: Finyal tap booming Arabic podcast market in MENA

There is fair amount of post-production involved, especially with the fictional content that Finyal produces. For which the studio uses Avid ProTools recording software and Waves, Izotope, Slate Digital & Universal Audio plugins that are industry standard for Hollywood film production.

“This allows us to produce the standard of storytelling required for our roster. Depending on the show, we have a fixed rig within our studio, and a location rig which can be transported to different sets as needed. Our fixed rig is a Control 24 DAW, running into a Focusrite Liquid Saffire 56 preamp, then into ProTools recording software. Our location rig is an Apogee Element 88 interface running into ProTools, monitored by Beyer Dynamic DT770 studio headphones,” Hamadeh adds.


