VHD Launches PTZ Cameras with NDI

VHD, a professional AV integration and conference solution supplier focusing on high-definition video cameras and accessories, today launched the VX710N UltraHD and V60CL-N high performance pan-tilt-zoom cameras with NDI|HX.



VX710N integrates functions such as multi-channel video NDI, NDI|HX, SRT, RTMP, RTSP, and HDMI.

The V6xCL-N series, including the new V60CL-N model, also provides multi-view output and streaming.

Both new models also provide different optical lens angles including: 12X, 20X, and 30X.

The NDI functionality in these PTZ cameras allows for IP-based connectivity that transfers video, audio, tally, PTZ control, and Power over Ethernet (PoE) via a single Ethernet cable.



NDI technology allows video and audio sources to be shared bi-directionally across a network, eliminating the need for costly direct connections, expensive cable runs, and infrastructure upgrades while turning every source into a destination instantly available anywhere on the network.



“Software-driven IP workflows have become ubiquitous in video production,” said Michael Kornet, vice president of NDI, a brand of the Vizrt Group.

“NDI-enabled devices like the VX710N and V60CL-N PTZ cameras from VHD exponentially increase the video sources available for live production creating efficiencies and opportunities for customers that did not previously exist. NDI is the most widely adopted IP technology on the market, epitomised by the millions of customers with access to it today.”