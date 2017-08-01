VHD Launches PTZ Cameras with NDI

Broadcast
News
Published: 26 September 2020 - 5:07 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

VHD, a professional AV integration and conference solution supplier focusing on high-definition video cameras and accessories, today launched the VX710N UltraHD and V60CL-N high performance pan-tilt-zoom cameras with NDI|HX.

VX710N integrates functions such as multi-channel video NDI, NDI|HX, SRT, RTMP, RTSP, and HDMI.

The V6xCL-N series, including the new V60CL-N model, also provides multi-view output and streaming.

Both new models also provide different optical lens angles including: 12X, 20X, and 30X.

The NDI functionality in these PTZ cameras allows for IP-based connectivity that transfers video, audio, tally, PTZ control, and Power over Ethernet (PoE) via a single Ethernet cable.

NDI technology allows video and audio sources to be shared bi-directionally across a network, eliminating the need for costly direct connections, expensive cable runs, and infrastructure upgrades while turning every source into a destination instantly available anywhere on the network.

“Software-driven IP workflows have become ubiquitous in video production,” said Michael Kornet, vice president of NDI, a brand of the Vizrt Group.

“NDI-enabled devices like the VX710N and V60CL-N PTZ cameras from VHD exponentially increase the video sources available for live production creating efficiencies and opportunities for customers that did not previously exist. NDI is the most widely adopted IP technology on the market, epitomised by the millions of customers with access to it today.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Saudi Arabia to resume umrah pilgrimage to Makkah
    SIIG to start discussions with National Petrochemical Company on a possible deal to merge the two companies
      Hospitality Solution Group made official Expo 2020 Dubai partner
        Hospitality Solution Group made official Expo 2020 Dubai partner
          Top hospitality industry hires of the week

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge