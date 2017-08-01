Canon launches C70 camera with RF mount

Broadcast
News
Published: 27 September 2020 - 1:25 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Canon has launched the EOS C70 in the Middle East.

The cameras is said to feature a compact body that combines the benefiots of its EOS and EOS-R line.

Filmmakers using a Canon Cinema EOS System camera can make use of the RF lens range.

The EOS C70’s design makes it perfect for a broad range of uses including documentaries, productions of all sizes, news gathering and social media – thanks to its unique vertical shooting capability.

Its size and features allows it to be used on a drone or gimbal, and is capable of recording several formats to SD cards – including 4K up to 120 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit in XF-AVC (All-I or Long-GOP), and MP4 in HEVC (H.265) or H.264 – providing filmmakers with the ability to meet diverse production requirements.

Canon has also launched the EF-EOS R 0.71x Mount Adapter – an EF Lens to RF Mount adapter giving filmmakers the freedom to use the entire EF lens line-up with the EOS C70.

The C70 comes with 13 assignable buttons, a multi-functional hand grip, pro input / output terminals including HDMI and 2x mini XLR terminals for audio, as well as an independent ventilation system.

Additionally, a new, thinner ND filter system, which gives up to 10-stops of ND filtration, has also been added.


