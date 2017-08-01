Egyptian comedian Khalid Mansour to voice OSN's Yalla Neta’asha

Popular Egyptian standup comedian, Khalid Mansour has been selected by OSN to be the voice in the OSN Original production of Yalla Neta’asha, (Come Dine With Me).

OSN will be airing the show in October 2020 as one irs first original productions set to air this year.

Selecting regional talent for the key role of narrator was important for OSN, who were drawn in by Mansour’s wit, humor and versatile voice.

Mansour’s role on the series is to share hilarious commentary on the contestants and bring a light-hearted perspective to the fierce competition.

As narrator he will be injecting humour into every episode of the show, introducing each contestant and describing their backgrounds so that audiences can get to know each of them a little better, shining a light on the more entertaining aspects of their personalities.

Rolla Karam, interim chief content officer at OSN said: “In the UK edition of Come Dine With Me, the narrator Dave Lamb is arguably the personality that makes the show worth watching and has become a cult classic with his cutting sarcasm. Our production team made sure to choose the right person carefully to deliver the same impact for Yalla Neta’asha and we’re ecstatic to have Khalid Mansour on board, as someone who truly understands the nuances of humour in the region. We are excited to be working with Arab talent like Khalid Mansour for the show and know that his endlessly entertaining sense of humour will delight our audiences.”

The multi-talented Egyptian comedian is famous for headlining the Arabic version of Saturday Night Live, an OSN Original production and the famous show El Bernameg.

Mansour began his career as a voice-over actor in commercials and later established himself as a stand-up comedian. Following El Bernameg, he took part in the comedy series El Kebeer Awi as well as the movie X Large and has hosted Al Tagroba AlKhafeya - a prank show, followed by Saturday Night Live Bel Arabi as well as having the experience of interviewing international celebrities on the red carpet at the 88th Oscar awards.

Audiences can expect the same format of the original UK edition of Come Dine With Me where each week, four amateur Arab chefs will take turns hosting each other at their houses for a dinner party where they have prepared a three-course dinner over four consecutive nights.

Guests will then secretly rate the evening out of ten with the top scorer revealed at the end of the week. The 45-episode series of Yalla Neta’asha on OSN and the OSN streaming app weekly from Sunday to Thursday this fall.