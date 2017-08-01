Sennheiser launches MKE 200 microphone

Broadcast
News
Published: 28 September 2020 - 11:51 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Sennheiser has launched the MKE 200 microphone as an extension of its audio-for-video range.

The mini-microphone is designed for on-camera use with DSLRs and mirrorless cameras as well as mobile devices, churning out clean and crisp pro-grade audio.

The MKE 200 features a directional design which captures the sound of the subject directly in front of it while rejecting unwanted background noise.

To minimise any handling noise, the microphone is fitted with a clever internal shock-mount which acoustically decouples the capsule from the housing.

To protect from wind noise, Sennheiser engineers designed the MKE 200 with an integrated layer of protective mesh inside the housing. This protection is further enhanced by using the included furry windshield when filming outdoors.

The MKE 200 comes complete with a furry windshield, two locking connection cables for DSLRs or mirrorless cameras (3.5 mm TRS cable) and mobile devices (3.5 mm TRRS cable). The compact microphone does not have a battery of its own and draws power from the camera it’s connected to.

The MKE 200 is available in the Middle East at $100.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

GIANTS OF LOGISTICS: Recognising supply chain champions of 2020
    Emirates resumes flights to Oman
      Sanad strikes Dh1bn maintenance deal with Pratt & Whitney, IAE
        Adnoc fortifies UAE economy with localisation
          Etihad Airways CEO foresees introduction of ‘wellness certificates’

            More related galleries

            Look inside... Baby Q at Dubai's Media One Hotel
              Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Polyflor commercial and residential floorcovering is now available to download on the BIMobject platform
                  Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Dubai interior designer Nikki Bisiker opens up on pieces that capture her personal tastes