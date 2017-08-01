Sennheiser launches MKE 200 microphone

The mini-microphone is designed for on-camera use with DSLRs and mirrorless cameras as well as mobile devices, churning out clean and crisp pro-grade audio.

The MKE 200 features a directional design which captures the sound of the subject directly in front of it while rejecting unwanted background noise.

To minimise any handling noise, the microphone is fitted with a clever internal shock-mount which acoustically decouples the capsule from the housing.

To protect from wind noise, Sennheiser engineers designed the MKE 200 with an integrated layer of protective mesh inside the housing. This protection is further enhanced by using the included furry windshield when filming outdoors.

The MKE 200 comes complete with a furry windshield, two locking connection cables for DSLRs or mirrorless cameras (3.5 mm TRS cable) and mobile devices (3.5 mm TRRS cable). The compact microphone does not have a battery of its own and draws power from the camera it’s connected to.

The MKE 200 is available in the Middle East at $100.