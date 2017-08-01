StarzPlay sees subscription numbers grow by 141%

According to a new study conducted by PSB Research which examined trends between January 2019 to May 2020, the UAE is the largest growth market for StarzPlay.

The review period covered two key phases – the coronavirus situation that led to lockdowns, and Ramadan, when home-entertainment typically spikes in the region.

Maaz Sheikh, co-founder and CEO of StarzPlay, said: “Covid-19 has fundamentally altered how entertainment is consumed in the region, as elsewhere across the world.

“Our year-on-year growth is led by our focus on meeting the aspirations of our subscribers by offering content that is truly relevant to them, and by deploying breakthrough technology such as our advanced recommendation engines. The findings will enable us to hone our content and offering further and assure greater value to our subscribers.”

According to industry reports, video streaming will make up 80% of internet traffic by the year 2022.

Content creators and producers are increasingly relying on streaming platforms to monetise and distribute their content. In addition, an increasing number of streaming platforms are now investing in original content to create binge-worthy TV shows specifically geared for the Arab youth.

The study also observed that StarzPlay has recorded strong and sustained growth in the number of unique users from 2019, peaking at 141% during the peak of Covid-19, when severe travel restrictions and lockdowns were enforced in key markets.