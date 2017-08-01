GB Labs launches Unify Hub to better support storage workflow

Published: 29 September 2020 - 5:46 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Storage solutions provider GB Labs has launched Unify Hub, a platform designed to meet all the challenges of media production environment combining on premise and cloud content, empowering remote production while maintaining data integrity and security.

Unify Hub manages storage – on site or in the cloud; from GB Labs or from other vendors – to provide a working environment which is simple and fast, providing the tools for maximum productivity from production and post production artists.

Dominic Harland, CEO and CTO at GB Labs said: “For most of this year, collaborative production has been impacted. Content is back to being stored in multiple locations, with all the problems of delays in moving material from place to place, the risk of creating multiple ‘master’ versions, and of course poor security.

Unify Hub provides a unified approach to content and metadata.

Harland added: “Wherever your material is physically stored, the content you need appears as a single, secure and coherent source. That makes it ideal for high-efficiency collaborative and remote working.”

Through its management structure, Unify Hub allows users and groups to be established for each project.

All appropriate cloud accounts can then be accessed through the single sign-on, with pre-authenticated cloud endpoints appearing as SMB storage shares.

For system administrators Unify Hub File Manager provides a single pane of glass overview and control; for users their log-in brings all the material they need to their workstation, wherever they are working and the content is stored.


