IBC Showcase 2020 to kick-off next week

The inaugural IBC Showcase is set to kick off from September 8th – 11th 2020, and is set to continue as a once a week event throughout 2020.

Centring on the theme “Empowering Content Everywhere”, the IBC Showcase will feature content programmes, exhibitor showcase and industry news.

The virtual live and on-demand offering is set to support some of the industry’s top technology companies.

The new show format comes following the announcement made by its organisers in May, when it was decided that the physical element of IBC would be called off.

Michael Crimp, chief executive of IBC said: “These are challenging times for us all and now, more than ever… Our strategy to make IBC a 365 day a year experience has been accelerated by Covid-19 and we are set on continuing to support the industry through continuous innovation.”

There has been strong demand for ongoing programmes in the IBC Showcase extension. Comcast, Fastly and Vast Data are already confirmed to run virtual Exhibitor sessions in the coming weeks.

IBC is facilitating further debate and proof of innovation for some of the industry’s hottest topics with the popular IBC2020 Accelerators programme, bringing together 62 organisations, including 35 champions and 27 vendor participants.

Comprising eight fast-track, proof of concept projects, the programme addresses complex media and entertainment industry challenges across business and technology.

Also part of the Content Programme is a stream dedicated to supporting IBC Show’s owners. IBC is run by the industry, for the industry and owned by six leading international bodies - BTS, IABM, IET, Royal Television Society, SCTE and SMPTE - which represent both exhibitors and visitors. Their Showcase sessions will deliver relevant and timely content for everyone involved in content creation, management and delivery.

IBC Showcase attendees will also gain free access to over 1,000 exhibitors via The Exhibitor Showcase.

Meanwhile, the organisers have opened exhibitor bookings for IBC Show 2021, indicating a return to the physical format of the show next year.