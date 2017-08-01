Intel launches 11th gen laptop processors

Leveraging Intel’s new SuperFin process technology, the 11th Gen Intel Core processors optimise power efficiency with performance and responsiveness while running at significantly higher frequencies versus prior generations.

More than 150 designs based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors are expected from partners including Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer, Samsung and others.

Intel also introduced the Intel Evo platform brand for laptop designs verified to the second edition specification and KEIs of the Project Athena innovation program.

The new Intel units are capable of fast charging, with a claimed 4-hour charge in under 30 minutes, and 1 second system wake from sleep.

The Intel Evo platform will also feature Wi-fi 6 (Gig+) technology.

As detailed at Architecture Day 2020, new Willow Cove CPU and Intel Xe graphics architectures on Intel’s new SuperFin process technology push the envelope on frequency – up to 4.8 Ghz – improving power efficiency while enabling specialized compute engines, accelerators and software optimisations to be integrated on the SoC.

11th Gen Intel Core processors deliver the best combination of the innovative compute engines needed for real-life workloads.

With scalable performance across the 7- to 28-watt thermal envelope, nine processor configurations across two package designs for form factor flexibility and up to 4.8 GHz turbo frequency, 11th Gen Intel Core processors provide the single core speed crucial for advanced workloads on thin-and-light laptops.