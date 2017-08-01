StarzPlay to broadcast V10 R-League sim racing extravaganza

StarzPlay, BT Sport and ESPN are set to come together in broadcasting the V10 R-League, a new sim racing series that will see Rachel Stringer, Nicolas Hamilton and Ben Daly compete among other sim racing stars.

Gfinity, a world leading esports and gaming solutions provider, and Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management (ADMM) have announced distribution agreements for its new virtual racing competition – the V10 R-League – with three of the world’s leading broadcasters.

This sets the V10 R-League up to be one of the most widely syndicated esports competitions, with broadcast coverage in over 75 countries worldwide, having a potential reach of 150 million households.

Season 1 of the Global Racing Series will be available on BT Sport, ESPN networks and platforms and StarzPlay Arabia, as well as across team and talent channels in a broadcast and digital hybrid distribution plan.

BT Sport and StarzPlay Arabia have signed a multi-year agreement for exclusive rights in the UK and Ireland, and across the MENA region respectively. ESPN will carry the V10 R-League for Seasons 1 and 2 in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Latin America, the Caribbean and Oceania across its networks and platforms.

The Season 1 opener highlights will air as-live in a two-hour show on BT Sport 2 from 7pm GMT on Monday 7 September, with each of the seven rounds broadcast weekly at the same time.

All of the racing in full will be made available for anyone to watch for free the following morning, after the highlights show, on btsport.com and the BT Sport App.

BMW Motorsport SIM Racing Team and Porsche24 Redline have recently confirmed that they will join the league. Meanwhile Red Bull Racing Esports, Williams Esports, Team Fordzilla, YAS HEAT, BWT Racing Point Esports and JAESA Team Suzuki will complete the line-up of teams going head-to-head.

Each week there will be four ‘matches’ made up of three race challenges, on the world’s most iconic circuits, with two teams going head-to-head in each ‘match’ on the Assetto Corsa game in the V10powered car designed exclusively for this Global Racing Series. Competing from home on a full racing rig, the professional sim racing teams are battling over the £100,000 prize pool.

The hosts of the V10 R-League broadcasts have been confirmed as Rachel Stringer, Lewis Hamilton’s brother Nicolas Hamilton and Ben Daly, for the inaugural series.

Maaz Sheikh, co-founder and CEO at StarzPlay said: “As a Dubai based streaming service, we have continuously focused on delivering content that meets the viewing needs of regional audiences. For the first time, we are bringing the thrills and excitement of eSport, which is gaining tremendous popularity across the Pan Arab region.

A thrilled Saif Al Noaimi, acting CEO Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM) said it was a massive feat to achieve broadcast on a global scale, coupled with the talent and teams on offer. “Working with great partners like Gfinity - and having the right people in place to deliver the programme will continue moving us towards our vision of continually advancing world class motorsport across esports platforms,” he said.