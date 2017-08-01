Reel Cinema at Dubai Mall sets new world record

Broadcast
News
Published: 4 September 2020 - 6:36 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Emaar Entertainment's Reel Cinemas has inaugurated its second Dolby Cinema screen at its Dubai Mall outlet.

The introduction of the new screen makes it the first cinema complex in the world to have two Dolby Cinema screens, the homegrown cinema brand said.

The additional screen is said to "help serve growing demand".

Reel Cinemas is also deploys Dolby Atmos with SLS loudspeakers in their 26 screen complex at The Dubai Mall, which it claims is a first of its kind offering globally.

Reel Cinemas is now operating four Dolby Cinema screens throughout the UAE at the Dubai Marina Mall, Al Ghurair Center and The Dubai Mall.

There are little over 450 Dolby Cinema sites in operation globally and over 315 movie titles have been released or announced in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, including the top 10 grossing films in 2019.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

'Post Opulent' design of new Rolls Royce Ghost 'rejects superficial expressions of wealth'
    Meet the team: Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai
      Opec must continue working with its non-Opec allies to overcome downturn, says MEED
        Meet the team: Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai
          Hitachi ABB Power Grids launches open and scalable ecosystem for digitalisation of transformers

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge