Reel Cinema at Dubai Mall sets new world record

Emaar Entertainment's Reel Cinemas has inaugurated its second Dolby Cinema screen at its Dubai Mall outlet.

The introduction of the new screen makes it the first cinema complex in the world to have two Dolby Cinema screens, the homegrown cinema brand said.

The additional screen is said to "help serve growing demand".

Reel Cinemas is also deploys Dolby Atmos with SLS loudspeakers in their 26 screen complex at The Dubai Mall, which it claims is a first of its kind offering globally.

Reel Cinemas is now operating four Dolby Cinema screens throughout the UAE at the Dubai Marina Mall, Al Ghurair Center and The Dubai Mall.

There are little over 450 Dolby Cinema sites in operation globally and over 315 movie titles have been released or announced in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, including the top 10 grossing films in 2019.