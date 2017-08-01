Elements launches new cloud video editing software

Elements has launched a remote video editing softweare called Elements Satellite.

Elements, known as a provider of media storage and server systems for the post-production and broadcast industry, has merged its remote gaming tech for its new offering.

André Kamps, CEO, Elements said: “Due to the immense demand for high-bandwidth and low-latency, video post-production is often too challenging for traditional remote access tools. With Elements Satellite we’re introducing the first remote access solution purpose built for the media entertainment industry.”

This remote editing solution eliminates unstable playback and low framerate, offering extreme responsiveness instead of the lag and stutter normally associated with working remotely.

Elements claims that editing 4K 60FPS video is also made possible from anywhere in the world with a fluid and responsive experience.

The lightweight Elements Client App is intuitive to use and offers uncompromising security.

Encrypted connections can be easily managed and initiated with a single click on both Windows and macOS operating systems and security is ensured with full control of all access permissions available centrally, including two-factor authentication and full end-to-end encryption utilising the Elements based connection broker.