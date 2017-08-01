Panasonic launches Lumix S5 under $2,000

Published: 6 September 2020 - 3:45 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Panasonic has announced a latest addition to its Lumix family, in the form of the Lumix S5.

The hybrid full-frame mirrorless camera is suited for both phot and video, the company said in a press statement.

The new Lumix S5 has a 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor with a wide dynamic range and high sensitivity performance.

The S5 has a maximum ISO of 51200 which will aid in low light performance and reduce noise.

The camera is also able to record 4K video in 60p/50p/30p/25p.

The 10-bit internal recording, is however, limited to a maximum recording time of 30 minutes.

It is important to note that there is no time limit for 4K 30p/25p 8-bit internal recording.

The Lumix S5 delivers 14 stops of dynamic range, similar its elder cinema camera siblings. The S5 also contains V-Log/V-Gamut capture.

Speed is also strong point for the new S5 as Panasonic claims a focus on target in approximately 0.08 sec.

When coupled with the Body I.S. (5-axis) in the camera and the O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer, 2-axis) in the Lumix S Series lens, the S5 begins to lend itself to sports photography.

The Lumix S5 is expected to be available in the Middle East in the fourth quarter of 2020.
