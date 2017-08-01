MBC to bring over 100 hours to Shahid from Iwonder

Broadcast
News
Published: 7 September 2020 - 2:42 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

MBC has signed a licensing partnership with Iwonder, Asia-Pacific’s fast-growing subscription video on demand (SVOD) platform dedicated to documentaries and current affairs.

The deal will bring over 100 hours of factual films and TV shows to subscribers of MBC’s Shahid and Shahid VIP VOD platform.

Iwonder has more than 50 factual categories from climate change and crime, through to history and world affairs.

Iwonder has a fast-growing subscriber base in Australia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines, and the deal with MBC marks Iwonder’s entry into the MENA market.

James Bridges, co-founder and CEO at Iwonder, said: “Our partnership with Shahid VIP, marks the beginning of a hugely exciting next phase of Iwonder’s mission to bring the best documentaries and factual entertainment from across the world.”

Meanwhile, Jakob Mejlhede, chief content officer, Shahid commented: “These are exciting times for both companies, as partnerships like these ensure that our audiences are gaining access to the best content and stories from around the world. We cannot wait to show our loyal Shahid users just what’s in store.”


