OSN signs multi-year partnership with Vodafone Egypt

From August onwards, subscribers to the postpaid Vodafone Red plan will have complimentary access to the OSN streaming app.

Vodafone customers with lower plans will be able to subscribe through direct carrier billing, with special offers on the service.

The partnership gives Vodafone Egypt subscribers; through the OSN streaming app, exclusive access to original content from Disney+, HBO, Universal, Sony, MGM, and many other major Hollywood studios in addition to Arabic and Turkish productions.

Zahra Zayat, SVP of telco, digital and OTT at OSN said, “We are committed to expanding our reach in Egypt and our partnership with Vodafone is a great opportunity to grow our base and target high ARPU customers.”

OSN Streaming, which was previously called Wavo, relaunched this April with a new look and feel. The streaming service has seen an addition to several new hours of content.

Kareem Eid, consumer marketing director at Vodafone Egypt said: “Vodafone’s partnership with OSN not only proves our commitment to continuously innovate to offer new services and benefits to our customers but more importantly enables them to choose the richest packages in terms of mobile and fixed connectivity as well as the best exclusive content.”