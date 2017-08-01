Elevating sports fan experience for live streaming

The fan experience in the live sports and entertainment industry is key to engaging viewers and growing audiences. A recent study by Verizon found that 63% of consumers would be willing to pay more to stream live sports if platforms were to provide a more personalized user experience.

Using cloud-based video delivery solutions sports federations can unleash the power of content personalization and captivate viewers with a fully immersive experience. But there are a few important strategies to consider. Choosing a solution that runs on the public cloud is an ideal match, as it provides sports organizations with a pay per usage model and the flexibility to adapt their service to meet the latest technology changes and market requirements. Moreover, cloud with its pay per usage business model also helps small sports programmers avoid making big, upfront capex investments and ensures scaling can be achieved rapidly, helping to unleash the power of content personalization.

There are several other key considerations to take into account when choosing a cloud platform:

1) It’s imperative to keep operations simple. Many sports programmers looking to launch a video streaming service may not readily have a full operational team. Selecting a fully managed streaming platform gives programmers creative control and the ability to launch and stream channels from one single platform – from source to screen.

2) Sports streaming services must be reliable and secure, ensuring total service continuity. Viewers today are less tolerant of technical difficulties or glitches, especially if they pay for the service.

3) Making viewer experiences a priority by providing viewers with a sleek UI that offers superior and fast content discovery, relevant interactive content and live sports data is crucial.

The expectations of live sports fans are evolving. They want to go beyond passive viewing experiences. Personalised fan experiences, leveraging sports data and multi-camera viewing options, is a must for bringing viewers beyond spectating and increasing interactivity, excitement and involvement.

To discuss all of this and more, Harmonic and Deltatre, the world's leading sports technology provider, will present a webinar on Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. EDT. Titled “New Strategies to Enhance the OTT Live Sports Experience,” it will explore:

New expectations from live sports fans and how to take them beyond the passive viewing experience

Video and OTT streaming technologies to monetize and deliver excellent QoE at scale

Personalized fan experiences by leveraging sports data, multicamera viewing options and more

Pre-integrated sports streaming and broadcast solutions that deploy fast

