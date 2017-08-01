TwoFour54 and Unity to develop game development hub in Abu Dhabi

TwoFour54 Abu Dhabi has signed a 10-year partnership with Unity Technologies to establish a Centre of Excellence.

Unity is one of the best platforms for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, which will provide the game development industry in the region with on-the-ground support.

Twofour54 and Unity will develop a physical purpose-built gaming hub where local start-ups and students can learn the skills needed to succeed in the gaming industry.

The training initiative will sit alongside a competitive subsidy package for developers.

HE Mohammed Al Mubarak, chairman of TwoFour54, said: “This partnership with Unity demonstrates our shared and committed vision to establish Abu Dhabi as the leading gaming hub in the region. As one of the largest, most innovative and highly regarded companies in the gaming industry, Unity is at the forefront of the technology curve.”

The Centre of Excellence will be home to game development companies of all sizes from start-ups to established companies, all of whom could benefit from the technical and business support services provided by Unity.

In addition to game creation services, business development support and academic training, the Centre of Excellence will serve as the catalyst for academia in the UAE as the training and entrepreneurial platform for cultivating talent and launching new careers.

“Working together with TwoFour54 to support the growth of Abu Dhabi’s gaming industry is a natural fit for Unity as it builds on our principal of enabling success,” said Dave Rhodes, SVP and general manager, Unity Technologies.

“The initiatives we’re bringing to the table through this partnership will exponentially enhance Abu Dhabi’s offering across the industry value chain, from hands-on academic training to business development and game developer support. The most exciting and long-lasting impact will be our work to create sustainable job opportunities in the local sector and, in tandem, develop professionals with the skills to take on those opportunities.”

James Hartt, Director of Gaming and Strategic Development at twofour54, said: “The Unity academic program will ensure a constant supply of skilled, trained and Unity-certified individuals are entering the industry to match the increased demand that will be driven by Abu Dhabi’s committed subsidy program for game development businesses.”