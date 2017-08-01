Nikon launches Z 5 mirrorless camera in the Middle East

Nikon has launched its new Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera in the region, designed with creators in mind. The launch was a part of a series of online events that took place from Monday, 17th August to Wednesday 19th August.

Horie Masahiro, marketing and planning director at Nikon Corporation said: “The Nikon Z5 is perfectly attuned to modern content creators’ desire for a compact, capable and connected camera. We all eagerly await the wealth of brand-new stories to be told using this new piece of technology especially from this region which continues to produce some of the most creative talents and disruptors the world has seen.”

With the Nikon Z5, you can capture stills and videos beautifully in lowlight scenes and render details sharply. Two VR mode options are available: Normal mode for still subjects and Sport mode for moving subjects. Additionally, the VR unit is designed with a lock structure feature to prevent the image sensor from being damaged as a result of shaking.

For portraiture or candid captures, or even model subjects, the Z5 has Eye-Detection AF. AF-C mode and confirmation of detection is available both on the electronic viewfinder and the touch screen monitor, which features approximately 1040 dot resolution.

To deliver cinematic movies, both in-camera or through post-production, it offers helpful features that include Creative Picture Control. For lighting adjustments, in certain tricky environments, the Active D-Lighting feature helps to optimize the scenes for a natural-looking setting, while the focus peaking mode assists to identify the elements of a scene that are in focus.

The Nikon Z5 has 20 different types of Creative Picture Control, which work like your favourite app filters and apply to both stills and movies, so your creations get an immediate uplift.

The Nikon Z5 weighs only 675g (approx.) and features dust-and-drip resistance. The camera supports long hours, due to its battery’s new increased capacity. The camera can be charged on the go, as it allows for USB charging and linking the USB connectivity to a power bank as a continuous power supply.

The NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3, in particular, is a portable and lightweight kit lens that is great for first-time full-frame users. Its versatile focal length range covers a wide variety of scenes and is optimal for street photography, which makes it a great addition for those who love to capture the beauty of their travels.