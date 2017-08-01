Pure bridges the divide between public, private cloud via storage layer

Pure Storage, the data solutions leader delivering a modern data experience, has announced major additions to its Cloud Data Services portfolio that helps customers more impactfully deploy hybrid clouds. These solutions enable portability of applications to and from Amazon Web Services (AWS) with minimal re-architecture, and allow customers to leverage public cloud economics for any use case.

“Private and public cloud storage too often operate in separate worlds,” said Rob Lee, chief architect, Pure Storage. “As more and more customers adopt hybrid cloud, it’s critical that their infrastructure is optimised for data mobility. Pure’s Cloud Data Services exist to bridge the divide for customers and deliver the full value of data across any project or initiative.”

Cloud Block Store (CBS) for AWS, delivers true hybrid operations for customers by providing consistent data services, resiliency and bi-directional mobility. Now generally available, CBS is enterprise-grade block storage delivered natively in the public cloud, and provides a unified management and consumption experience. Cloud Block Store enables mission-critical applications to run in the cloud seamlessly, and makes cloud storage more powerful for web scale applications.

CloudSnap for Azure

Purity CloudSnapTM maximises the cloud’s potential for backup storage with intelligent, efficient data transfer to the cloud. CloudSnap, a cloud backup technology enabled with AWS, is now available as a multi-cloud solution and can be leveraged in Microsoft Azure. Additionally, CloudSnap offers rapid recovery on-premises, or in the cloud to Cloud Block Store, to help customers meet demanding service level agreements (SLAs) and compliance policies with array and volume-level recovery that is both easy and cost-effective.

With these significant additions to its portfolio, Pure aims to match its customers’ vision as the majority of enterprises embrace a hybrid cloud model with data that lives both on-and-off-premises.

“Pure has made a number of key product launches and acquisitions to fill out its vision around cloud, and create solutions that maximise the strategic impact of customer data across a diverse ecosystem of tools which makes today’s environments difficult-to-navigate,” said Henry Baltazar, research vice president. 451 Research. “Consistent data insight and data movement continue to be major challenges for organizations today especially as they try to navigate between multiple public and private clouds to put their data to work. Pure’s latest cloud services are designed to improve the resiliency and accessibility of this data in these modern multi-cloud environments which are becoming increasingly complex.”