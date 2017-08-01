BICS certified as SIP Trunking provider for Unify’s OpenScape Cloud

BICS, a global communications enabler, has today announced that it has been certified as an official Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking service provider for Unify’s OpenScape Cloud. BICS’ SIP Trunking solution connects cloud platforms to fixed and mobile networks around the world with virtual phone numbers and facilitates integrated voice over IP (VoIP) communications on a single global infrastructure.

Luzia Stephan, director Technology Partner Program at Unify said: “Our certification of BICS strengthens our best-in-class UC&C offering and makes it easier than ever before for our enterprise customers to collaborate on both a national and a global scale. The pairing of Unify’s solutions with BICS’ cloud phone numbers and SIP Trunking capabilities enables our partners to provide a comprehensive UCaaS solution with unrivalled global reach, helping organisations throughout the world to expand and scale.”

This certification means BICS’ solution will work seamlessly with OpenScape Cloud and OpenScape Voice solutions, allowing Unify’s partners to offer a complete end-to-end unified communications (UCaaS) solution to its enterprise customers. To obtain the certification, BICS had to undergo a stringent testing process, and complete 182 different call scenarios across hardware and software telephony.

As a result of the certification, Unify’s customers across the globe have access to an all-in-one packaged communications solution which utilises BICS’ portfolio of best-in-class communication services. It includes cloud numbers available in over 140 countries, allowing businesses to connect with customers wherever they are based. This allows customers to expand into different geographies and instantly scale their businesses without having to obtain local telecom licences, and establish local carrier relationships with national regulation licensing, lawful interception and the ability to make emergency calls to each country’s short-code.

Fréderic Salmon, chief commercial officer at BICS, added: “Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud-based solutions to ease the deployment of their communication services across multiple geographies. To facilitate this evolution, customers are using our SIP Trunking solution to make and receive local and international calls, as well as emergency call services via the cloud. This is a major milestone in the development of our cloud-based solutions and will allow more OpenScape partners and their enterprise customers to benefit from state-of-the-art cloud communications services via our global footprint.”