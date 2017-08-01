Etisalat Digital, Omantel and Turkcell headline TM Forum’s Digital Transformation Middle East

TM Forum, the industry association driving digital transformation through collaboration, announced the speaker line-up for Digital Transformation Middle East in Dubai (January 20-21). C-level speakers from Etisalat Digital, Orange, Omantel, Turkcell, UNN and more will take the stage on the first day of the conference to provide thought leadership on intelligent operations for a 5G world, building a smart connected society and the importance of ecosystems in digital transformation.

“With intensifying competition on traditional telecommunication models and new technologies redefining the ICT landscape, telcos in the Middle East are reinventing themselves by offering comprehensive digital portfolios that will soon be running over 5G networks,” said Francisco Salcedo, senior vice president, Etisalat Digital. “Empowering markets with secure cloud computing platforms that can support Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and IoT applications underpinned by 5G connectivity is crucial for the region’s advancement to building a 5G society”

Digital Transformation Middle East is TM Forum’s annual conference in Dubai, UAE. Located at the Conrad Dubai, the event hosts over 400 communication service providers (CSPs) and suppliers, who come together to share their lessons learned in accelerating internal digital transformation, and overcoming organisational, technical and operational roadblocks to build an innovation-led culture.

Digital Transformation Middle East’s agenda delves into key topics facing communications service providers today, such as building agile infrastructure for the 5G future and strategies for a connected world. The format helps attendees explore how to grow their customer base through holistic business and IT transformation and collaborate with partners to define the future of the industry.

Speakers featured at the event include:

Frederik Bisbjerg, Chief Digital Acceleration Officer, Noor Takaful

Hasan Al Bitar, General Manager Digital Services Division, Omantel

Rajeev Chandak, Director, Strategy and Planning, du

Andrew Hanna, Chief Commercial Officer, Omantel

Dimitris Lioulias, Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Saudi Telecom (STC)

Francisco Salcedo, Senior Vice President, Etisalat Digital

Salim Sayede, Data Analytics and Governance Strategy Department Head, Ooredoo Oman

Ömer Barbaros Yiş, Executive Vice President, Marketing (Acting Chief Marketing Officer), Turkcell

“Across government and private companies, the Middle East is one of the most ambitious and well-aligned regions in the world when it comes to leveraging the latest technologies to deliver meaningful impact on society and the economy. For service providers, the opportunity for significant growth is close, but automation, scalability and solid monetization strategies are crucial to success,” said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum. “Digital Transformation Middle East is a must-attend event for CSPs and their suppliers because it brings together industry thought-leaders and experts to share their experiences and explore how to unlock the value of new technologies such as IoT, 5G, AI and blockchain, and pave the way to a myriad of new business opportunities.”

Sponsors and registration

Digital Transformation Middle East Sponsors include, Gold Sponsor Nexign and Silver Sponsor Oracle. Interested in attending Digital Transformation Middle East? Discounted pricing ends December 19, 2019. Qualified service providers, journalists and analysts may apply for complimentary passes to the event. Learn more at: https://dtme.tmforum.org/register/passes-and-pricing-2020-member/

TM Forum’s 2020 Event Schedule

TM Forum’s 2020 event calendar is set with Action Week in Lisbon, February 3-7; Digital Transformation World, June 16-18, in Copenhagen; Digital Transformation North America and Action Week in Dallas, September 21-25; and Digital Transformation Asia in Bangkok, November 17-19.