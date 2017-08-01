i3forum diversifies its membership with the addition of Clear, Digicel and Lanck Telecom

i3forum, a not-for-profit industry body enabling and accelerating transformation across the carrier ecosystem, has added three new members that include an expert in Blockchain-based settlement and clearing networks, a Global Mobile Network Operator (MNO), and an international Voice carrier. Clear, Digicel and Lanck Telecom join 25 global carriers and vendors that are collaborating to solve challenges across the carrier ecosystem.

i3forum members promote industry-wide collaboration focused on solving common challenges and enabling success in the changing carrier market. Its open and inclusive model brings carriers and vendors of all sizes together to discuss and address topics that accelerate industry-wide transformation.

“New members bring new perspectives an insight to our discussions, workgroups and initiatives. We are excited to have Clear, Digicel and Lanck Telecom join us and share their expertise across a variety of topics. Unique voices and opinions support our vision for open and inclusive collaboration,” said Philippe Millet, chairman at i3forum. “It is a very exciting time for i3forum as we get new initiatives off the ground and take our organisation to new places. I’d like to welcome Clear, Digicel and Lanck Telecom and we look forward to working together.”

Clear, Digicel and Lanck Telecom have the opportunity to contribute to i3forum’s various initiatives that translate into practical recommendations and operational services that benefit carriers of all sizes.

“i3forum has grown and changed tremendously over the last three years. We have seen our membership expand with different kinds of organisations joining us and the initiatives we undertake go beyond just best practice. We’re taking action to solve challenges in the market and create solutions that are greater than the sum of their parts,” said Millet. “Our not-for-profit market database, i3forum Insights, and our numbering plan initiative are examples of our changing role in the market. We are working with more carriers across the globe and expanding our scope to benefit the community.”

Membership in the i3forum is open to organisations that play an active role in the carrier community. It welcomes carriers and vendors from start-ups through to global businesses and encourages participation from across member organisations. By becoming a member, carriers and vendors can bring their voice to the table and help influence new solutions and technologies that will shape the future of carrier business.