‘Building a 5G world’: EITC Hosts 2nd Annual Global Certification Forum 5G MENA workshop

Published: 11 December 2019 - 12:46 p.m.

In cooperation with the Global Certification Forum (GCF), Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) has hosted the second annual GCF 5G MENA workshop under the theme: ‘Building a 5G world’. Held at the Sheraton Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, the exclusive one-day forum was officially opened by Jasim AlAwadi, Senior Vice President - Service Operations, EITC, and explored how regulators, network operators, manufacturers, and industries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are using and developing 5G in innovative ways.

The event was attended by operators, vendors, companies from the testing industry, the Standardisation bodies at GCF GSMA, and regulators from the region to discuss and understand how 5G can enable new business opportunities beyond traditional services. Participants also engaged in discourse surrounding the importance of standards and interoperability towards supporting 5G developments.

Saleem AlBlooshi, chief technology officer, EITC said: “5G technology is opening doors to a new era of connected use cases and applications. As a catalyst for 5G development akin to leadership agendas in the UAE and the wider region, EITC is proud to be collaborating with GCF to highlight how the 5G landscape is evolving business opportunities and reinventing conventional operator models for a more connected future. Cooperating with a formative organisation like GCF is hugely beneficial to the industry’s journey towards 5G development, and we are thrilled to have sparked conversation that will ignite the next wave of industry innovation.”

Lars Nielsen CEO GCF, said: “Uncovering the full potential of 5G will unlock a gateway to future opportunities as the technology proliferates in the years ahead. As a widely recognised hub for technology innovation and 5G leadership, Dubai and the UAE presents the ideal backdrop for the GCF 5G MENA workshop to chart a path for the next chapter of connectivity. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with EITC to present the 5G future in the region.”

The GCF is the organisational backbone to GCF Certification and brings together technical experts from the world's leading manufacturers, operators, and the test industry. Together the GCF’s members define certification requirements in line with future projections of the industry.

