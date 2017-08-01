Etisalat launches UAE’s ‘Unlimited Calling’ for businesses

Etisalat has launched ‘Unlimited Calling’ for business executives and professionals in the UAE featuring unlimited local and international calls on select plans. This follows the recent success of the launch of the new ‘Freedom Unlimited’ plans, offering postpaid customer’s unlimited local and international calls.

Now businesses can make unlimited local calls across UAE on the ‘Business Infinite’ postpaid plan priced at AED 350 and enjoy both unlimited local and international calls on the AED 600 plan.

Free roaming minutes, GBs of data (local and roaming), and a free gold VIP number await businesses opting for higher rental plans. They can enjoy 500 incoming and 100 outgoing roaming minutes as well as 100GB of national data and 1GB of roaming data on the AED 900 plan. Meanwhile, those selecting the AED 1,200 plan get to enjoy 1,000 incoming and 200 outgoing roaming minutes as well as 125GB national data and 2GB roaming data.

Salvador Anglada, group chief business officer, Etisalat, said: “Today’s announcement will enable businesses to seamlessly connect as well as save on their local and international calls. This brings in flexibility in the business as well as increases productivity. The launch is in line with our overall objective to remain committed to the varying needs and requirements of the Business sector.”

Etisalat business customers can make unlimited calls to mobile, or fixed numbers in the UAE, or majority of international destinations – enabling them to talk non-stop with their business associates and freely connect with their counterparts outside UAE.