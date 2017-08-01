Etisalat highlights 5G and digital transformation initiatives at 13th Leaders’ Summit

Published: 12 December 2019 - 12:52 p.m.
Etisalat’s senior executives highlighted key 5G achievements, digital transformation initiatives and next generation technologies at the prestigious Leaders’ Summit in Dubai.

The 13th edition of the summit focused on the theme ‘It’s all about smart networking’. The summit brings telecom experts and leaders together on one platform to debate and discuss about future developments in the regional and global telecom industry. The attendees included decision makers from the telecom industry covering all segments in the ecosystem.

Hatem Dowidar, CEO, Etisalat International, participated in a debate on the topic 5G serving societies. Kamal Shehadi, chief legal and regulatory affairs officer, Etisalat International, participated in the panel focusing on The Year of 5G deployments: from Planning to Reality. Key discussion topics were 5G economics and use cases, including lessons learned from initial 5G deployments, 5G serving the next wave of traffic growth, importance of fibre backbone in 5G deployments; and the gaps and solutions for a complete commercial deployment.

Ali Amiri, group chief carrier and wholesale officer, Etisalat, took part in the panel on Capacity Planning in the 5G Data Era, which highlighted various issues such as managing the huge amounts of data generated in the 5G era, aligning capacity planning with 5G digital services plans, and the role of satellites in guaranteeing the transfer of data.

Meanwhile, Fatima Mohamed Saleh, vice president, Fixed Access Network was one of the key speakers of the panel focused on Infrastructure Planning in Smart Cities. The panel outlined the role of FTTH in smart cities, pillars of smart cities, infrastructure-related requirements for establishing smart cities, and the role of AI and blockchain in building smart cities.

Hazem Metwally, CEO, Etisalat Misr, joined chief executives in The Leader’ Panel: The Game Has Changed, while Jose Luis Lopez Villen, director, Open Innovation and IoT Partnerships Programme, Etisalat; participated in the panel titled The Future Tech Landscape and Digital Transformation. Antonio Ricciardi, senior vice president, Consumer Intelligence and Engagement, Etisalat, delivered a presentation on Smiles UAE: Success with Smart Partnerships.

