Nokia signs contract with TIM Brazil to launch IoT offer

Nokia has signed a contract with telecommunications giant TIM to provide Internet of Things (IoT) services to its enterprise customers in Brazil. Using the fully virtualised Nokia Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) managed service offer, TIM and its enterprise customers across industries,such as automotive and agriculture, will be able to capture IoT opportunities faster and more securely.

Sanjay Goel, president of Global Services, Nokia, said: “This deal will empower TIM Brazil to provide its enterprise customers with IoT services to address their growing needs. Additionally, we will work on unlocking new IoT solutions that can be applied in various industries to help enterprises undergo digital transformation.”

The Brazilian market is the largest IoT market in Latin America, with widespread adoption of IoT technologies estimated to add USD 200 billion to the country’s economy by 2025. Nokia’s first WING deal in Latin America enables TIM to leverage new business models to tap this opportunity and generate additional revenue streams. Additionally, incremental services, such as device management and analytics, will help TIM extend SIM management capabilities to create value added opportunities.

WING will enable local and multinational companies to benefit from global IoT services. It features a distributed architecture that maintains all user data in-country, such as in Brazil, to remain compliant with data sovereignty and privacy laws.

TIM’s enterprise customers will be able to monitor and manage in real-time their devices, ranging from asset tracking and status sensors for logistics industries to the fully connected car with on-board diagnostics and telematics. As part of the deployment, the Nokia IMPACT IoT platform, which simplifies the process of bringing and scaling multiple applications onto a single platform, will provide IoT device management and service capability exposure.

Alexandre Dal Forno, head of Corporate Products and IoT Solutions, TIM Brazil, said: “At TIM Brazil we are seeking to leapfrog the IoT market and see strong growth on our B2B business. We are looking forward to engaging with other global IoT players in order to bring the best possible IoT experience to our customers. Nokia WING will enable us to accelerate our capabilities to support our enterprise customers’ IoT needs and tap into the billion dollar IoT market opportunity.”

Sanjay Goel, president of Global Services, Nokia, said: “This deal will empower TIM Brazil to provide its enterprise customers with IoT services to address their growing needs. Additionally, we will work on unlocking new IoT solutions that can be applied in various industries to help enterprises undergo digital transformation.”