Tech Mahindra recognised for Sustainability in 2019

Tech Mahindra Ltd. a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, business reengineering and software solutions announced its commitment to sustainability to drive business profitability. The company has undertaken a thoughtful and comprehensive program to reduce its absolute scopes 1 and 2 GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions 22 per cent by 2030 and 50 per cent by 2050, from a 2016 base-year.

Tech Mahindra aims to leverage technology enabled green solutions to tread on the path of responsible growth and is actively engaged in various smart cities projects to undertake a modernisation drive.

CP Gurnani, managing director and chief executive officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Sustainability is a long-term issue that will require decades of persistence. At Tech Mahindra, we are committed to pursue plans that will have long-term impacts on the communities and will lead to a balance between sustainability and overall business profitability”.

As a responsible business entity, Tech Mahindra concentrates on integrating sustainability into all aspects of the business and develops strategies for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Governance.

Tech Mahindra was acclaimed a Leader in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2019 for the fifth consecutive year. It is one of only three companies from India to be included in the DJSI World Index, one of the twelve Indian companies in the Emerging markets category and amongst the top six companies globally in the IT services & Internet Software and Services segment. S&P Dow Jones Indices (DJI) is the gold standard for corporate sustainability and the first global index to track sustainability efforts among corporates.

Sandeep Chandna, chief sustainability officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “We, at Tech Mahindra, take great pride in driving measures that focus on managing social and environmental impacts, improving operational efficiency while ensuring that corporate decisions lead to an equitable growth. Our inclusion in the DJSI World Index ranking for the fifth consecutive year is a validation of our continued efforts to make sustainability not just a business case, but an imperative for long term growth.”

Tech Mahindra also secured 94 percentile score, the highest Gold CSR Rating - 2019 by EcoVadis for Sustainability. EcoVadis is a global trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools.

Tech Mahindra has taken ambitious emission targets, which have been approved by the SBTI (Science based Targets Initiative). Some of the other sustainability initiatives include reducing water and energy consumption across buildings, waste reduction, using renewable sources of energy for power generation, achieving carbon neutrality, making supply chains sustainable, and employee and customer engagement.

With a structured stakeholder programme, Tech Mahindra has been able to design strategies and initiatives to build solutions, which not just improve its sustainability credentials but reinforce the overall business philosophy too. ​