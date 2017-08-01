In line with Oman Vision 2040, Dell Technologies commits to accelerate digital transformation in the country

Dell Technologies is set to host one of its premiere events – Dell Technologies Forum – in the Sultanate of Oman on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 where it will showcase some of its latest products and solutions that will help drive the agenda set forth in Oman Vision 2040.

The one-day event will bring the power of Dell Technologies unique family of businesses together in one place. The forum will enable customers in Oman to see, touch and discover Dell Technologies’ connected ecosystem of IT infrastructure, applications, devices and security that enable real transformation.

The Dell Technologies Forum in Oman will address different elements aligned with the country’s vision from People and Society and Economy to Governance and Environmental. It will also showcase a variety of products and solutions that organisations can leverage to enhance their own customer experiences and generate substantial returns the country ventures towards the fourth industrial revolution.

Havier Haddad, general manager, Gulf at Dell Technologies will commence DTF Oman by highlighting the commitment of Dell Technologies in the Sultanate of Oman, where he will share the company’s plans to expand and enhance its presence in country, highlight some of the challenges that will present themselves now and in the near future as well as provide a roadmap for organisations to follow should they choose to accelerate their own potential in a highly competitive market.

This will be followed by an executive keynote by Nigel Moulton, Global CTO, Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms, CI and HCI solutions on the theme of ‘Architects of Innovation’. Moulton will demonstrate the variety of strategies, products and solutions that will enable companies to visualise the future in order to make key decision to amplify the positive impact of every organisation in their respective digital transformation journey.

“Oman has begun to undertake digitisation initiatives and developed digital strategies to improve citizen services and drive business transformation. However, like any journey, there will certainly be challenges along the way. Dell Technologies is committed to delivering the most innovative technologies to help customers in the region overcome these challenges. We seek to become the most trusted technology advisor within the Sultanate, providing capabilities spanning strategy development, consultative services and solution deployment and support to help customers and partners drive the digital transformation of their businesses,” said George ElKhoury, sales manager, Oman at Dell Technologies

The Dell Technologies Forum will take place on Tuesday 17 December 2019 at the Kempinski Hotel in Muscat, Oman.