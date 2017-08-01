Saudi Telecom Company selects IFS to improve customer experience

Saudi Telecom Company (STC), a world class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to our customers and enabling the digital transformation of the MENA region, has selected IFS Service Management to increase process efficiency, improve margins, and facilitate improved customer satisfaction.

“We believe IFS’s enterprise class, innovative solutions represent the best fit for our organisational needs,” said general manager Enterprise Enablement Jamel Alshahri. “What attracted us to IFS, besides the broad and deep functional capabilities of its software, was its customer-first approach, which is apparent in all engagements we have had with the company to date. IFS is an agile, collaborative and trustworthy partner for STC.”

To bolster its leading market position and ready the company for future business driven by an increasing need for digitalisation, STC launched a comprehensive evaluation process, selecting a service platform to replace legacy business systems while improving operational efficiency. From a short list that included solutions from some of the largest vendors in the world, STC chose IFS for its powerful scalability, intuitive user experience and robust functionality.

Stephen Keys, IFS regional president, APJ ME&A, added, “We are honoured to be working with STC, a prestigious and most valuable brand in the region. We look forward to a long and successful partnership together, creating value for STC and its customers.”