Wego signs retailing deal with ATPCO to integrate all routehappy rich content types

Wego will provide Middle East travellers with a richer flight shopping experience in their local language.
Published: 16 December 2019 - 12:19 p.m.
Wego, one of the largest online travel marketplaces in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has signed a retailing agreement with ATPCO. Wego will integrate Routehappy Rich Content to enhance flight shopping displays across its meta-search site in 22 languages including – English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Arabic.

Through this partnership, Wego will provide Middle East travellers with a richer flight shopping experience in their local language.

Wego will integrate all three of ATPCO Routehappy Rich Content types: Amenities, Universal Ticket Attributes (UTAs), and Universal Product Attributes (UPAs) into its shopping display,

Amenities: provide at-a-glance information about flight features;

  • UTAs (Universal Ticket Attributes) provide travelers with easy-to-understand benefits and restrictions such as cancellation, refund policies and boarding priority by fare;
  • UPAs (Universal Product Attributes) provide relevant media, captions, and descriptions that define the airline’s products and services by aircraft type, cabin, time of day, etc.

Routehappy Rich Content has been steadily growing in both EMEA and APAC regions with coverage of more than 90 per cent total flight schedule (Available Seat Kilometres) for airlines in EMEA and more than 89 per cent in APAC for both for Amenities and UTAs.

Wego will begin its Routehappy Rich Content integration with Amenities and UTAs, which are anticipated to go live in Q1 2020, followed by UPAs later in the year. Wego is urging more MENA carriers to partner with ATPCO in the creation and distribution of rich content so Wego can consume their Amenities, UTA, and UPA content and get it in front of more passengers.


