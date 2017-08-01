NNTC deployed environmental monitoring drones in UAE

Comms
News
Published: 17 December 2019 - 12:35 p.m.
NNTC has contributed to arranging environmental monitoring in the Ajman Municipality, Environment and public health department, of which now uses UGCS-powered automated drone management system to proactively monitor mangrove forests and territories near manufacturing enterprises, densely populated areas, and landfills. UGCS-controlled drones automate the above job, improving its speed and quality. Drones regularly survey certain locations and gather data for operators to track changes over time and make decisions, while UGCS software enables data collection in order to then create detailed maps and track environmental changes in the area.

The project was completed in July 2019 and included two phases: deployment and customer training. During the deployment phase, specialists set up the UGCS management system and flight routes. At the training phase, pilots learned how to use the drone management system, map a surveyed area, update ecological and altitude maps, and respond to emergency. To make the most of the system, the customer is going to use two drones, with two pilots operating the UGCS system.

“Drones is an optimal solution for our tasks. The initial implementation was successful, and in the future, the solution could be expanded with AI data processing, smarter drones and more sensors. The system proved to be efficient, flexible and user-friendly,” - said Pavel Tatarintsev, NNTC R&D Head.

Ajman has become the first emirate of the UAE to leverage a drone-aided solution for environmental protection. After the project success, it will be time to study artificial intelligence capabilities in drone data processing as a way to speed up emergency response and prevent environmental threats in the region.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

MEA power plant tenders activity down 36% in Q3
    N-Sea won $200mn worth of Middle East contracts in 2019
      NETZSCH and Oil Dynamics create joint product to prevent blowouts and environmental impact
        Photos: Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah is now open
          Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai’s Cove Beach announces festive parties

            More related galleries

            Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
              Photos: AHIC launch reception
                Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    In pictures: BTS of 'Saadiyat al Bahr' (Scales)