Qualys partners with Google to natively embed the Qualys Cloud Agent into the Google Cloud Platform

Qualys, Inc., a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, has partnered with Google Cloud to provide its customers with one-click vulnerability assessment via seamless integration of the Qualys Cloud Agent bringing built-in security to the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with essentially no software to install or maintain.

Qualys’ broad suite of integrated Cloud-based security and compliance solutions will be available via the Google Cloud Marketplace, streamlining deployment, updates and purchasing for customers.

“The straightforward integration of Qualys with our CI tools is a key factor in Pivotal's ability to use the scanning tools in our product development and release process,” said Steve White, Field CISO, Pivotal.io. “It's great to see Qualys and Google making it easier for customers to leverage automated scanning for their cloud-based workloads.”

With Qualys on Google Cloud, vulnerability findings are automatically available in the GCP Security Command Center (Cloud SCC), enabling self-service capabilities for cloud administrators by giving them direct visibility into the security posture of the cloud assets they manage. These same findings are also available centrally in the Qualys Cloud Platform allowing security teams to track and report across the entire enterprise, including multiple cloud accounts, various providers, as well as on-premises assets and user endpoints.

“We’re delighted to partner with Qualys to deliver their leading security capabilities on Google Cloud,” said Manvinder Singh, director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Customers can easily and quickly deploy via the Google Cloud Marketplace, and immediately leverage Qualys for visibility into vulnerabilities and their security infrastructure via the Google Cloud Security Command Centre.”

In addition, organisations can use Google Cloud APIs to automatically and transparently orchestrate the installation of the Qualys agent into Linux and Windows workloads as part of their DevOps processes, providing immediate visibility from the start without the need to manually install agents.

The integration leverages telemetry from the Qualys agent and security findings from other Qualys apps including Vulnerability Management, Policy Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Indication of Compromise, Patch Management, and Asset Inventory. The newly announced groundbreaking Qualys VMDR (Vulnerability Management, Detection, and Response) is also fully supported on GCP with this integration and will be available in the GCP Market Place in January 2020.

“With built-in integration in Google Cloud, customers can now gain full visibility and establish consistent security policies across their entire hybrid environment (cloud, on-premises, endpoint, mobile, OT and IoT) without any software to install or maintain,” said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. “Additionally, Google Cloud customers will have access to Qualys VMDR staring in January to build a streamlined workflow to create their global IT asset inventory, continuously identify vulnerabilities across their entire environment, prioritise and remediate those vulnerabilities at a click of a mouse, drastically reducing their threat exposure.”