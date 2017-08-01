Comviva to drive Zain Jordan’s digital ecosystem

Comviva, a global leader in mobility solutions, has signed its first strategic digital business management deal with Zain Jordan. As part of the multi-layer deal, Comviva will provide its Digital Business Management Suite which includes Digital Services Delivery Platform (DSDP 2.0) and its expertise in Business Operations and digital content, which will help Zain to drive its growing digital ecosystem.

Comviva is a leader in mobility solutions, especially in areas of telecommunication, payments and banking. The company caters to about two billion mobile users globally with an expansive suite of productised solutions.

The company is currently managing UAE telecom provider du’s end-to-end digital content services business for premium services that offer facilities such as wireless-application-protocol (WAP) services, mobile contests, mobile games and over-the-top (OTT) internet app aggregation. It also manages Ooredoo Kuwait’s digital content services for all premium services.

Comviva’s DSDP 2.0 platform, combined with its expertise in business operations and digital content will help Zain overcome these challenges, helping the operator to stay focused on creating winning digital experience for subscribers, while optimising systems and processes for cost minimisation and revenue gains.

In a statement on the occasion, Ramy Moselhy, VP & head of MENA Region at Comviva said, “This deal is of strategic advantage to Comviva, as it has given us a footing in the Jordanian market. We are extremely excited to extend our innovative value proposition to Zain, which will help the operator in overcoming the major hurdles in the digital service delivery.

Zain Jordan announcemed in a statement that it is glad to be partnering with Comviva as its digital business aggregator, and is looking forward to benefiting from their expertise to help us boost its content related revenue while maintaining utmost customer experience and cost optimisation.

With the rising demand for digital services bringing increasing complexity in the content partner ecosystem, Zain Jordan has always desired to make the latest technology tie-ups in storage, access, fraud prevention and customer experience, while bringing whole-scale process improvements for optimising operations.

Comviva’s DSDP 2.0 platform provides a mediating layer between Zain Jordan and digital service providers, specialising in various content formats like caller ring-back tone (CRBT), video, games, music, live streaming and so on. Unlike earlier, when content providers (CPs) would be dealing with invoices, billing and customer-relationship-management (CRM) integration separately for every new service, now there’s a single DSDP 2.0 layer for service integration, making it easier for CPs to integrate services in Zain’s growing digital ecosystem.

With the aim of broad-basing the ecosystem of digital services, DSDP 2.0 will enable CPs to create an end-to-end service, helping those who have a rich content catalogue but lack the means to monetize their content. It provides support to new and exciting content mediums like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), live streaming, e-sports, catering to new digital customer. Data and analytics-driven technologies will help the Zain to automate certain transactions with a greater degree of certainty, adding to the robustness of the system.

With a single repository for digital service, the customer’s digital journey will be uniform on various channels, such as IVR, SMS, app and so on. Similarly, DSDP 2.0’s single business view, will allow the operator to take faster and more informed decisions on matters affecting their business.