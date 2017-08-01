Data2cloud signs MoU at Dell Technologies Forum in Oman to enhance its digital infrastructure

Data2cloud, the leading provider of managed hosting solutions in Oman, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dell Technologies that will enable it to further advance its technological capabilities and become the leading provider of managed hosting solutions in the Sultanate of Oman. These solutions will in turn be made available to enable Governments and large enterprises to deliver smarter solutions, increase their profitability, and protect their infrastructure against increasingly malicious attacks.

The MoU was signed by Monther Al Mamri, CEO Data2Cloud and Havier Haddad, general manager, Gulf at Dell Technologies.

“Data2cloud is one of the most respected providers for managed hosting solutions in Oman. This strategic partnership will enable us to further cement a strong foundation for Data2Cloud that will facilitate their growth and expansion within Oman and across the region. It will enable them to develop a unique infrastructure whilst also offering unique products and services to their customers on their own respective digital transformation journeys. We look forward to the opportunities that this partnership will provide as this further establishes Dell Technologies as a trusted advisor in the realm of digital transformation excellence,” said Havier Haddad, General Manager, Gulf - Dell Technologies.

The announcement was made at the Dell Technologies Forum (DTF) in Muscat, Oman for the first time on December 17. DTF is an important global event that brings together business leaders and industry experts to share their insights and expertise on how emerging technologies can help shape future success.

DTF Oman offered an opportunity for Data2cloud, founded in 2015, to showcase how it has grown rapidly to serve customers in the region and around the world. In fact, it had established itself as a trusted organisation offering the most comprehensive and modern infrastructure solutions for Cloud Service Providers, with products and services such as Storage-as-a-Service, Backup-as-a-Service, Cyber Recovery-as-a-Service, and more.

The agreement between the two organisations will give Data2cloud direct access to the products and programmes offered by Dell Technologies. The solutions offered by Dell Technologies will enable Data2cloud to increase effectiveness of their customers deploying and managing their existing infrastructure in one of the best-in-class data center facilities, whilst eliminating the hassle and cost of running their own datacentres.

Furthermore, both Dell Technologies and Data2cloud will collaborate to understand the unique requirements and objectives of customers, and integrate solutions whereby they can all scale in a highly productive, effective, and profitable manner.

“Dell Technologies is renowned for having the most comprehensive suite of products and solutions to assist companies in their digital transformation journeys. Having them partner with us strengthens our own capabilities and credibility both in Oman and across the region. We are extremely proud of this collaboration and look forward to serving the region by offering our customers cloud solutions with all the necessary end-to-end support to help scale more effectively whilst achieving heightened levels of productivity and efficiency,” said Nasser Al Balushi, procurement and partner manager, Data2cloud.